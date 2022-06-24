Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $943.59

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $943.59 and traded as low as $925.00. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $925.00, with a volume of 4 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $943.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $946.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $7.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.66%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

