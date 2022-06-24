FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $382,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in FedEx by 2.6% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in FedEx by 9.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,435 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in FedEx by 5.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,702 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.30.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx stock opened at $228.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $304.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

FedEx Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.