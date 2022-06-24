Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $300.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FEEXF shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 350 ($4.29) to GBX 290 ($3.55) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 350 ($4.29) to GBX 340 ($4.16) in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

Ferrexpo stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78. Ferrexpo has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.