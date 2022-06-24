Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,934,000 after acquiring an additional 750,056 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,938,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,723,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,892,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 420,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,318,000 after acquiring an additional 170,691 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.96.

