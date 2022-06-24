Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 3,586 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,752 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.6% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $258.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.43. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.36.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

