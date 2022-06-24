Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 8,193 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,722,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,120,000 after purchasing an additional 250,897 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,579.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 243,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.36.

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $33.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day moving average of $42.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

