First Affirmative Financial Network Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Affirmative Financial Network lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after acquiring an additional 205,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,696,262,000 after buying an additional 58,955 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,474,847,000 after buying an additional 97,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,857,740,000 after buying an additional 87,144 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,920,776,000 after buying an additional 48,928 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 551,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,567,428 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,253.69 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,302.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,600.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.