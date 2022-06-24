First Affirmative Financial Network Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,007 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.0% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $162.25 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $153.28 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.36 and its 200 day moving average is $232.03. The company has a market cap of $405.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.97.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 239,694 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,524. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

