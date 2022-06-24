First Affirmative Financial Network Grows Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,860 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 39,005 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,107 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 491,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after acquiring an additional 28,710 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

NYSE VZ opened at $52.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $218.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $56.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

