First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases 449 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,036 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.9% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Visa were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,899,000 after buying an additional 23,229 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $2,945,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,968,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.44.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $196.64 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

