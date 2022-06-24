First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 1,899 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Affirmative Financial Network reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $292,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.1% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 29,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 8.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1,161.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 117,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 107,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE:PFE opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $281.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.21.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.