First American Trust FSB Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First American Trust FSB grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 4.1% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,244.84 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,294.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,594.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,297.86.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

