First American Trust FSB Has $486,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First American Trust FSB lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $1,267,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Home Depot by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,526 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $275.42 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $295.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.63.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.82.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

