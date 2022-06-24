First American Trust FSB Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.3% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $50.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average of $52.21. The company has a market capitalization of $281.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

