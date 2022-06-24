First American Trust FSB Purchases 209 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First American Trust FSB raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.38.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

