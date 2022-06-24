First American Trust FSB Sells 74 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First American Trust FSB cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Chevron were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 21,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 85,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 63,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.57.

Shares of CVX opened at $142.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.83 and its 200 day moving average is $149.63. The company has a market capitalization of $279.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

