First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.53

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.53 and traded as low as $28.31. First Bancshares shares last traded at $28.73, with a volume of 48,030 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on FBMS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of First Bancshares to $4.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $589.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average is $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.72 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, analysts forecast that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in First Bancshares by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 21,858 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in First Bancshares by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 398.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 22,610 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

