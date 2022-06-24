First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 42,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,729,361,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR opened at $72.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Equity Residential has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $94.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.70 and a 200 day moving average of $84.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.83%.

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $86.50 to $78.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.03.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

