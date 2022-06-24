First National Bank Sioux Falls Purchases 100 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,804 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.5% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $258.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.36.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

