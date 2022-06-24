First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000.

FIXD opened at $46.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average is $49.92. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $54.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th.

