FirstService (TSE:FSV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $186.37

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$186.37 and traded as low as C$151.55. FirstService shares last traded at C$155.44, with a volume of 53,109 shares traded.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$143.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$209.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of C$6.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$157.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$186.37.

FirstService ( TSE:FSV Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.01 billion. Research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 6.4885561 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

FirstService Company Profile (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

