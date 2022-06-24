Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.99

Shares of Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.99 and traded as high as C$2.04. Foraco International shares last traded at C$1.94, with a volume of 52,843 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$192.00 million and a PE ratio of 4.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.16.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$85.81 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Foraco International SA will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

