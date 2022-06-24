Fortune 45 LLC Buys 23 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fortune 45 LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.7% of Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $183,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,297.86.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,244.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,294.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,594.11. The company has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

