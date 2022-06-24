Foundation Resource Management Inc. Sells 4,280 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 3.2% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

PFE stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $281.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average of $52.21. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.