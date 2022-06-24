Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Freeport-McMoRan traded as low as $29.81 and last traded at $29.81, with a volume of 368332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.32.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.31.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day moving average of $42.26.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

