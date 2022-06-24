FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the energy company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FuelCell Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FCEL. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 4.37. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $11.63.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 120.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 256.4% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 6,736 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

