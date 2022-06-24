FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Issued By Oppenheimer

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $7.38 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.40. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Darden Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $7.38 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DRI. Cowen lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet raised Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.95.

NYSE:DRI opened at $115.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,104,832,000 after buying an additional 857,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,303,338,000 after purchasing an additional 126,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $830,579,000 after purchasing an additional 171,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $351,518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

