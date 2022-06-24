FY2022 EPS Estimates for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Increased by Analyst

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Celldex Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.85) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.87). The consensus estimate for Celldex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.01) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.75) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $26.14 on Thursday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $57.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.72.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,860.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

