FY2022 EPS Estimates for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP) Boosted by Analyst

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Leede Jones Gab boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report issued on Tuesday, June 21st. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.22.
Quipt Home Medical (CVE:QIP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.70 million.
