FY2022 EPS Estimates for STERIS’ Lifted by Analyst (TSE:STE)

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Rating) – Raymond James boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of STERIS’ in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Raymond James also issued estimates for STERIS’’s FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$219.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$211.03 million.

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

