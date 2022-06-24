FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.54 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.68. The consensus estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s FY2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PEG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.09.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $60.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of -23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $1,790,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 32.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 132.4% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 252,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $681,432.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,270 shares in the company, valued at $32,011,416.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 30,249 shares of company stock worth $2,092,304 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -84.05%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

