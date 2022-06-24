FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report released on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Lloyds Banking Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 11.10%.

LYG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.54) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Shares of LYG opened at $2.06 on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

