G4S (LON:GFS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $244.80

G4S plc (LON:GFS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 244.80 ($3.00) and traded as high as GBX 246 ($3.01). G4S shares last traded at GBX 244.80 ($3.00), with a volume of 438,258 shares.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 244.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 244.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 222.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.42.
G4S Company Profile (LON:GFS)
Further Reading
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
- NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
- Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for G4S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G4S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.