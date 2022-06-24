Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.08

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.08 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.91 ($0.01). Galileo Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,317,981 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.03. The stock has a market cap of £10.55 million and a P/E ratio of -13.00.

Get Galileo Resources alerts:

About Galileo Resources (LON:GLR)

Galileo Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company explores for zinc, rare earths, aggregates, iron, manganese, copper, and gold deposits, as well as non-ferrous metals. Its projects include the Star Zinc project located in Lusaka, Zambia; Kalahari Copper belt located in Botswana; and Kashitu zinc project located in Zambia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Galileo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galileo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.