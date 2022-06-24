Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.08

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.08 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.91 ($0.01). Galileo Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,317,981 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.03. The stock has a market cap of £10.55 million and a P/E ratio of -13.00.
