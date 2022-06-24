Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLPEY. Barclays increased their target price on Galp Energia, SGPS from €13.00 ($13.68) to €14.00 ($14.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.50 ($13.16) to €13.00 ($13.68) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.20 ($12.84) to €11.50 ($12.11) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of GLPEY stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.40 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -170.00%.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

