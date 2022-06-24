Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $156.93

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 156.93 ($1.92) and traded as low as GBX 134 ($1.64). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 134 ($1.64), with a volume of 286,670 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 185 ($2.27) to GBX 210 ($2.57) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Genel Energy to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 177 ($2.17) to GBX 182 ($2.23) in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get Genel Energy alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 171.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 156.93. The company has a market cap of £370.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.86, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.