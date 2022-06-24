Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 41,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,052,016 shares.The stock last traded at $209.20 and had previously closed at $219.98.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.19.

Get Generac alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total value of $1,493,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Generac by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Generac (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.