General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given New $82.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $108.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.36.

Shares of GE opened at $64.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.54. General Electric has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a PE ratio of -13.99, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -6.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,257,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,102,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

