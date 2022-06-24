Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,010,000 after acquiring an additional 173,047 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPC opened at $133.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.66. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $142.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPC. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

