Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $184,165,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,139,431,000 after buying an additional 284,554 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 518.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,973,000 after purchasing an additional 173,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,010,000 after purchasing an additional 173,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,547,000 after purchasing an additional 161,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.75.

GPC opened at $133.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

