Gepco (OTCMKTS:GEPC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gepco, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GEPC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Gepco shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
About Gepco (OTCMKTS:GEPC)
Gepco Ltd. engages in leasing computer equipment and peripherals to professionals. The company was founded on June 27, 2008 and is headquartered in Santee, CA .
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gepco (GEPC)
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Gepco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gepco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.