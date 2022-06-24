Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Has $688,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $179.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $472.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.20. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

