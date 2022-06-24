Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.33

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.33 and traded as low as $11.03. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 203 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Glen Burnie Bancorp worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, and IRA and SEP accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

