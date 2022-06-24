GLI Finance (LON:GLIF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.62

Shares of GLI Finance Limited (LON:GLIF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.62 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.62 ($0.03). GLI Finance shares last traded at GBX 2.62 ($0.03), with a volume of 895,465 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 22.19, a quick ratio of 21.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.70. The company has a market cap of £12.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57.
About GLI Finance (LON:GLIF)
