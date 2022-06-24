Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Purchased by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,584,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter worth $1,014,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter worth $424,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter worth $1,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Shares of Global-e Online stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average of $34.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a PE ratio of -22.65. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $83.77.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $58.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Global-e Online from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.89.

Global-e Online Profile (Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.