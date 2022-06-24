Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,382,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.26.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total value of $1,505,340.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 275,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,210,515.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,893,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,710 shares of company stock worth $9,530,642. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZS opened at $162.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of -60.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.25 and a 200-day moving average of $226.44. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.12 and a twelve month high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.