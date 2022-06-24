Global Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 279.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Okta by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Okta by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,184.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $320,279.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,575.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,711 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on OKTA shares. Stephens began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Okta from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Okta from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.70.

OKTA stock opened at $93.40 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $276.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.88 and a 200-day moving average of $155.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

