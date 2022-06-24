Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 925.9% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

BATS:PAVE opened at $22.45 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77.

