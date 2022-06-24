goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$196.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$228.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$220.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on goeasy from C$170.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on goeasy from C$220.00 to C$155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of goeasy stock opened at C$97.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$112.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$138.16. The company has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43. The company has a current ratio of 16.00, a quick ratio of 15.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.20. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$95.00 and a 1 year high of C$218.35.

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.78 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$232.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$233.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that goeasy will post 14.5699995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. goeasy’s payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

