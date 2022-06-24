Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Gap Down to $23.45

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.45, but opened at $22.12. Golar LNG shares last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 10,182 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on GLNG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Golar LNG from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.
The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.72.
About Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)
Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.
