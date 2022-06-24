Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Gap Down to $23.45

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.45, but opened at $22.12. Golar LNG shares last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 10,182 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GLNG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Golar LNG from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Permian Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at $30,655,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Golar LNG by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,318 shares during the period. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth about $11,151,000. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth about $15,636,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Golar LNG by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 630,818 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

